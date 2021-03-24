Trade Desk Inc (TTD): Price Down $-31.46 (-4.34)% Over Past Day, Down $-5.43 (-0.78)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TTD

Currently, TTD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-5.43 (-0.78%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TTD has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TTD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TTD’s price is down $-31.46 (-4.34%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TTD has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Trade Desk Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

