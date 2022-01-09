Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,198,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

