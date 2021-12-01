TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.58

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.58 and traded as high as C$13.13. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 669,521 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -7.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

