Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $20.13 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

WDAY opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3,064.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $551,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

