TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS): Price Down $-0.93 (-2.38)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.49 (-1.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for THS

At the moment, THS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.28%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that THS has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on THS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Food Products stocks, THS ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

THS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, THS’s price is down $-0.93 (-2.38%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on THS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows THS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< THS: Daily RSI Analysis THS’s RSI now stands at 36.8601.

THS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For THS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on THS may find value in this recent story:

2021 Shipper Of Choice Profile: TreeHouse Foods

Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with ArcBest, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers who do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities, and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the Top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2021: TreeHouse Foods About TreeHouse Foods New York Stock Exchange ticker THS Headquarters Oak Brook, Illinois 2020

