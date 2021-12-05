Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,105 shares of company stock valued at $533,620. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,761,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

