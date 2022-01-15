Truist Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ASGN in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.03.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 7.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?