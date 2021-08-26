Trustmark Corp (TRMK): Price Now Near $32.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRMK

At the moment, TRMK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TRMK has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TRMK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TRMK’s price is down $-0.48 (-1.44%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TRMK has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on TRMK; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Trustmark Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TRMK: Daily RSI Analysis TRMK’s RSI now stands at 85.0467.

TRMK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Why Mimecast and Trustmark Shot Higher Today

Two Wednesday winners on the exchange were email security specialist Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) and bank holding company Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK). After market close on Tuesday S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) — the company that owns and manages the S&P suite of indexes — announced one of its periodic realignments. This is because, in S&P Global’s words ,it “has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.”

