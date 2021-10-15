Trustmark Corp (TRMK): Price Now Near $33.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRMK

Currently, TRMK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TRMK; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TRMK ranks 110th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

TRMK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TRMK’s price is up $0.06 (0.18%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TRMK has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on TRMK; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TRMK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TRMK: Daily RSI Analysis TRMK’s RSI now stands at 60.2151.

TRMK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market