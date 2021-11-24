Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): Price Now Near $92.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TWST

At the moment, TWST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-4.24 (-4.39%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TWST has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TWST ranks 307th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

TWST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TWST’s price is down $-4.47 (-4.62%) from the day prior. TWST has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TWST’s price action over the past 90 days.

< TWST: Daily RSI Analysis TWST’s RSI now stands at 0.

TWST and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market