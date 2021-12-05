Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Tyme Technologies worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In related news, Director David Carberry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $57,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,880 shares of company stock worth $513,498. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

