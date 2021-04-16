Uber Technologies Inc (UBER): Price Down $-0.47 (-0.78)% Over Past Day, Up $0.53 (0.89)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UBER

At the time of this writing, UBER (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.53 (0.89%) from the hour prior. UBER has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

UBER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UBER’s price is down $-0.47 (-0.78%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Uber Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For UBER News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on UBER may find value in this recent story:

Is Uber Stock A Buy Right Now After Record Gross Bookings? Here’s What Earnings, Charts Show

Uber Technologies is a global company that is transforming the ride-sharing and meal delivery markets. After a much-hyped debut on May 10, 2019, Uber stock is one of the most watched IPO stocks today, but is Uber a buy right now in the current stock market rally? Uber is in the midst of a dramatic turnaround, as the company fights to turn a profit.

