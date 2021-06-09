UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UBS

At the time of this writing, UBS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. UBS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, UBS ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UBS’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.94%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as UBS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows UBS’s price action over the past 90 days.