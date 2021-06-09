UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Down $-0.15 (-0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UBS
At the time of this writing, UBS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. UBS has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Banking stocks, UBS ranks 88th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
UBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, UBS’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.94%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as UBS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows UBS’s price action over the past 90 days.
News traders keeping an eye on UBS may find value in this recent story: UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
