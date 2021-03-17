UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Now Near $15.51; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UBS

Currently, UBS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UBS’s price is up $0.05 (0.32%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. UBS Group AG’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market