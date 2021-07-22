UBS Group AG (UBS): Price Now Near $15.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UBS

Currently, UBS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.22%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UBS ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

UBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UBS’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.22%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on UBS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UBS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UBS: Daily RSI Analysis UBS’s RSI now stands at 97.2973.

UBS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For UBS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on UBS may find value in this recent story:

U.S. investors expect inflation to pick up, prompting these portfolio changes, a UBS survey finds

A majority of investors in the U.S. are expecting inflation to pick up, with many planning to buy stocks to adjust for the rise, according to UBS Group’s quarterly investor sentiment survey.

