UDR Inc (UDR): Price Now Near $45.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UDR

Currently, UDR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that UDR has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, UDR ranks 173rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UDR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, UDR’s price is down $-0.48 (-1.04%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row UDR has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. UDR Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

