Ultrapar Holdings Inc (UGP): Price Down $-0.1 (-2.87)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-1.66)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UGP

At the moment, UGP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.66%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row UGP has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, UGP ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UGP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UGP’s price is down $-0.1 (-2.87%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows UGP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< UGP: Daily RSI Analysis UGP’s RSI now stands at 58.8235.

UGP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market