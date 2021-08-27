United Breweries Co Inc (CCU): Price Now Near $20.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CCU

At the time of this writing, CCU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.24%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CCU has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on CCU; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Beer & Liquor stocks, CCU ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CCU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CCU’s price is up $0.5 (2.5%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row CCU has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CCU’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CCU: Daily RSI Analysis CCU’s RSI now stands at 100.

CCU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

