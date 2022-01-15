United States Steel (NYSE:X) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Argus raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

