Universal Health Services Inc (UHS): Price Now Near $146.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for UHS

At the time of this writing, UHS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. UHS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, UHS ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

UHS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, UHS’s price is down $-0.41 (-0.28%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as UHS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Universal Health Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UHS: Daily RSI Analysis UHS’s RSI now stands at 0.

UHS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

