Urban Edge Properties (UE): Price Up $0.16 (0.84)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for UE

At the time of this writing, UE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as UE has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

UE ranks 4th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

UE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, UE’s price is up $0.16 (0.84%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that UE has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Urban Edge Properties’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< UE: Daily RSI Analysis For UE, its RSI is now at 86.2069.

UE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market