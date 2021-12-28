US Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

