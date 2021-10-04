US Foods Holding Corp (USFD): Price Now Near $36.21; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for USFD

Currently, USFD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.8 (-2.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as USFD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on USFD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

USFD ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

USFD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, USFD’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.06%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. US Foods Holding Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< USFD: Daily RSI Analysis For USFD, its RSI is now at 48.1707.

USFD and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

