Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA): Price Now Near $98.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for USNA

Currently, USNA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (0.24%) from the hour prior. USNA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, USNA ranks 224th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

USNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, USNA’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.34%) from the day prior. USNA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Usana Health Sciences Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< USNA: Daily RSI Analysis For USNA, its RSI is now at 85.0112.

USNA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

