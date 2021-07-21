V F Corp (VFC): Price Up $2 (2.56)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.33 (-0.4)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VFC

At the time of this writing, VFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

VFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VFC’s price is up $2 (2.56%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row VFC has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on VFC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. V F Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VFC: Daily RSI Analysis For VFC, its RSI is now at 70.6147.

VFC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

