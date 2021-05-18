Valero Energy Corp (VLO): Price Down $-0.78 (-0.96)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.44 (-0.54)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VLO

Currently, VLO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VLO has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

VLO ranks 105th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

VLO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VLO’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.96%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VLO’s price action over the past 90 days.

For VLO News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on VLO may find value in this recent story:

Valero Hit By Uri In Q1 But Long-Term Growth Attractive

Photo by Rangsarit Chaiyakun/iStock via Getty ImagesValero Energy Corporation (VLO) is one of the two largest US independent refiners. As such, it is affected post-pandemic negatively by higher oil costs and positively by higher gasoline, jet, and diesel demand. First-quarter 2021 results took a $580 million whack from winter storm…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market