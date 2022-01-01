Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 16,416 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after buying an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after buying an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

NYSE DQ opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

