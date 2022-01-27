Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 422,784 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $261,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

