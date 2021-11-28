Vanguard Group Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Radware by 22.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

