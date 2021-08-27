Vector Group Ltd (VGR): Price Up $0.32 (2.22)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.68)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VGR

At the time of this writing, VGR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.68%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row VGR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Tobacco Products stocks, VGR ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VGR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VGR’s price is up $0.32 (2.22%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VGR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Vector Group Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VGR: Daily RSI Analysis VGR’s RSI now stands at 76.7442.

VGR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For VGR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on VGR may find value in this recent story:

Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Vector (VGR) is a Solid Choice

Vector (VGR) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

