Venator Materials PLC (VNTR): Price Now Near $2.73; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VNTR

At the moment, VNTR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (1.49%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, VNTR ranks 33rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VNTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VNTR’s price is up $0.06 (2.24%) from the day prior. VNTR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Venator Materials PLC’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VNTR: Daily RSI Analysis For VNTR, its RSI is now at 100.

VNTR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

