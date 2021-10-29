Verint Systems Inc (VRNT): Price Now Near $46.54; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VRNT

Currently, VRNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on VRNT; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Computers stocks, VRNT ranks 42nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VRNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VRNT’s price is up $0.03 (0.07%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row VRNT has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on VRNT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Verint Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VRNT: Daily RSI Analysis VRNT’s RSI now stands at 60.9841.

VRNT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

