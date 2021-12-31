Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,747.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,740.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,758.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

