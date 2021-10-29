Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT): Price Now Near $25.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VRT

At the time of this writing, VRT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.14%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, VRT ranks 105th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VRT’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.68%) from the day prior. VRT has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VRT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VRT: Daily RSI Analysis VRT’s RSI now stands at 90.411.

VRT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

