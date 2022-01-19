VNET Group Inc (VNET): Price Now Near $9.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VNET

Currently, VNET (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VNET ranks 288th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

VNET’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VNET’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.54%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row VNET has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. VNET Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VNET: Daily RSI Analysis For VNET, its RSI is now at 71.4286.

VNET and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error