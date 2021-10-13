WalkMe Ltd (WKME): Price Up $0.56 (2.37)% Over Past Day, Up $0.46 (1.93)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WKME

Currently, WKME (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.46 (1.93%) from the hour prior. WKME has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

WKME ranks 155th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WKME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WKME’s price is up $0.56 (2.37%) from the day prior. WKME has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WKME’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WKME: Daily RSI Analysis For WKME, its RSI is now at 19.3162.

WKME and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

