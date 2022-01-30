Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,511 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $106,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NAPA opened at $19.29 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,609 shares of company stock worth $12,512,744. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

