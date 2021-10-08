Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE): Price Up $0.03 (0.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WRE

At the moment, WRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. WRE has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, WRE ranks 111th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WRE’s price is up $0.03 (0.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WRE: Daily RSI Analysis For WRE, its RSI is now at 44.6809.

WRE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market