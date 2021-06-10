WEIBO Corp (WB): Price Up $0.16 (0.32)% Over Past Day, Up $0.08 (0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WB

At the moment, WB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.16%) from the hour prior. WB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WB ranks 126th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WB’s price is up $0.16 (0.32%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that WB has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on WB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WB’s price action over the past 90 days.