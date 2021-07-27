Western Midstream Partners LP (WES): Price Now Near $20.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WES

At the moment, WES (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.88%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WES has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, WES ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WES’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WES’s price is down $-0.7 (-3.36%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WES has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Western Midstream Partners LP’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WES: Daily RSI Analysis For WES, its RSI is now at 59.7667.

