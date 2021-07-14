Western Union CO (WU): Price Now Near $23.57; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WU

At the moment, WU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.4%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WU has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, WU ranks 145th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WU’s price is up $0.09 (0.37%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WU has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WU’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WU: Daily RSI Analysis For WU, its RSI is now at 76.4957.

WU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For WU News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WU may find value in this recent story:

Hedge Funds Are Selling The Western Union Company (WU)

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

