Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT): Price Now Near $3.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WPRT

Currently, WPRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WPRT ranks 54th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

WPRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WPRT’s price is down $-0.12 (-3.53%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows WPRT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WPRT: Daily RSI Analysis For WPRT, its RSI is now at 67.5325.

Note: WPRT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with WPRT declining at a slower rate than RSI.

