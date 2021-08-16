Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL): Price Down $-0.85 (-1.93)% Over Past Day, Up $0.88 (2.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WLL

At the moment, WLL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.88 (2.08%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WLL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, WLL ranks 93rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WLL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WLL’s price is down $-0.85 (-1.93%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that WLL has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WLL’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WLL: Daily RSI Analysis For WLL, its RSI is now at 0.

WLL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market