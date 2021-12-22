Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

