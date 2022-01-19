William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.26 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353,005 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of PDF Solutions worth $26,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 78.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

