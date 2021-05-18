Wixcom Ltd (WIX): Price Up $6.23 (2.77)% Over Past Day, Up $3.37 (1.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WIX

Currently, WIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.37 (1.48%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row WIX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, WIX ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WIX’s price is up $6.23 (2.77%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that WIX has seen 3 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Wixcom Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market