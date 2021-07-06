Workday Inc (WDAY): Price Up $2.92 (1.23)% Over Past Day, Up $1.94 (0.81)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WDAY

At the moment, WDAY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.94 (0.81%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as WDAY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WDAY ranks 47th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

WDAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WDAY’s price is up $2.92 (1.23%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WDAY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WDAY’s price action over the past 90 days.