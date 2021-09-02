World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE): Price Now Near $52.52; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WWE

At the time of this writing, WWE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WWE ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

WWE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WWE’s price is up $0.17 (0.33%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WWE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WWE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WWE: Daily RSI Analysis WWE’s RSI now stands at 100.

WWE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

