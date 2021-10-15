Ww International Inc (WW): Price Now Near $19.12; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WW

At the moment, WW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.16%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WW has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WW ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

WW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WW’s price is up $0.33 (1.73%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WW has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Ww International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WW: Daily RSI Analysis WW’s RSI now stands at 98.8701.

WW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

