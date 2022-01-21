Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH): Price Now Near $81.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WH

At the moment, WH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as WH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, WH ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WH’s price is down $-0.98 (-1.2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as WH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows WH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WH: Daily RSI Analysis WH’s RSI now stands at 15.1242.

Note: WH and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with WH declining at a faster rate than RSI.

